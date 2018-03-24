CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:best of, Eat, Eat See Play, Lori Melton

By Lori Melton

Sharing Easter brunch with friends and family is a great way to ring in springtime and celebrate the holiday. Many restaurants in the Greater Detroit Area are serving up spectacular brunch specials in the morning and afternoon on Easter Sunday (April 1). Check out our picks for some of the best Easter Brunch menus in and around Motor City below.

The Whitney
4421 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-5700
www.thewhitney.com/menus

Located in the heart of downtown, the historic Whitney mansion has earned the reputation of being one of the best, most romantic restaurants in Detroit. The enchanting estate was built in 1894 by lumber baron David Whitney, one of Michigan’s wealthiest citizens. The Whitney restaurant opened in 1986 and boasts lots of historical charms and several themed dining rooms. The Easter brunch menu is a splendid, three-course meal priced at $49 per person, featuring a “First Choice,” “Entrée,” and “Dessert.” It also includes your first mimosa, coffee or tea. Kids can also enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special gift.

La Dolce Vita
17546 Woodward Ave.
Detroit, MI 48203
(313) 865-0331
www.ldvrestaurant.net

This Metro Detroit eatery is hosting its regular Sunday brunch for the Easter holiday. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are included (limit 5 per guest). Starters included bagels and salmon and seasonal fresh fruit. Entrée selections include Classic Eggs Benedict, Steak & Eggs and scrumptious Italian Style French Toast (stuffed with mascarpone cheese and topped with optional sautéed bananas for an extra fee). Seasonal Fruit Crepes, Omelet of the Day, Quiche of the Day and Fettucine Florentine are other featured items.

The Rattlesnake Club
300 River Place Drive
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 567-4400
www.rattlesnakedetroit.com/news/category/events

Detroit’s premier, award-winning riverfront restaurant is offering a family-friendly Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. featuring made-to-order omelets, carved lamb, crispy chicken and waffles, an array of salads, breads, desserts, coffee and more. There’s even a Kid’s Zone featuring kid-friendly selections. Adults are $39 per person/Kids 4-10 are $12 and kids under four are free. Reservations by ticket purchase are required.

Beau’s Grillery
4108 West Maple Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
(248) 626-2630
www.beausbloomfield.com

This acclaimed Bloomfield grill will serve its traditional Sunday brunch menu on Easter Sunday. Specialties include Beau’s Blueberry Lemon Curd Pancakes, Beau’s Steak and Eggs, Build Your Own Skillet, Grilled Salmon, St. Louis Style Ribs, several varieties of Beau’s Benedicts, and more. Wake Up! Libations include several flavors of bottomless mimosas.

Eddie V’s
2100 W. Big Beaver Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 649-7319
www.eddiev.com/events/sunday-brunch

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is featuring a delicious Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for $49 per adult and $15 per child. You’ll love the warm cinnamon rolls drizzled with citrus glaze. First course options include Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Fried Green Tomatoes or a Deviled Egg Trio. Main course choices include Pan-Seared Steak and Eggs, Lobster Quiche Florentine, Shrimp and Grits, Alaskan King Crab Omelets and more. Dessert, brunch cocktails and children’s menu selections will also be served.

