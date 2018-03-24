By Lori Melton



Sharing Easter brunch with friends and family is a great way to ring in springtime and celebrate the holiday. Many restaurants in the Greater Detroit Area are serving up spectacular brunch specials in the morning and afternoon on Easter Sunday (April 1). Check out our picks for some of the best Easter Brunch menus in and around Motor City below.

The Whitney

4421 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-5700

www.thewhitney.com/menus

Located in the heart of downtown, the historic Whitney mansion has earned the reputation of being one of the best, most romantic restaurants in Detroit. The enchanting estate was built in 1894 by lumber baron David Whitney, one of Michigan’s wealthiest citizens. The Whitney restaurant opened in 1986 and boasts lots of historical charms and several themed dining rooms. The Easter brunch menu is a splendid, three-course meal priced at $49 per person, featuring a “First Choice,” “Entrée,” and “Dessert.” It also includes your first mimosa, coffee or tea. Kids can also enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny and a special gift.

La Dolce Vita

17546 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 865-0331

www.ldvrestaurant.net 17546 Woodward Ave.Detroit, MI 48203(313) 865-0331

This Metro Detroit eatery is hosting its regular Sunday brunch for the Easter holiday. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are included (limit 5 per guest). Starters included bagels and salmon and seasonal fresh fruit. Entrée selections include Classic Eggs Benedict, Steak & Eggs and scrumptious Italian Style French Toast (stuffed with mascarpone cheese and topped with optional sautéed bananas for an extra fee). Seasonal Fruit Crepes, Omelet of the Day, Quiche of the Day and Fettucine Florentine are other featured items.

The Rattlesnake Club

300 River Place Drive

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 567-4400

www.rattlesnakedetroit.com/news/category/events 300 River Place DriveDetroit, MI 48207(313) 567-4400

Detroit’s premier, award-winning riverfront restaurant is offering a family-friendly Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. featuring made-to-order omelets, carved lamb, crispy chicken and waffles, an array of salads, breads, desserts, coffee and more. There’s even a Kid’s Zone featuring kid-friendly selections. Adults are $39 per person/Kids 4-10 are $12 and kids under four are free. Reservations by ticket purchase are required.

Related: Best Healthy Breakfasts in Detroit

Beau’s Grillery

4108 West Maple Road

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

(248) 626-2630

www.beausbloomfield.com 4108 West Maple RoadBloomfield Hills, MI 48301(248) 626-2630

This acclaimed Bloomfield grill will serve its traditional Sunday brunch menu on Easter Sunday. Specialties include Beau’s Blueberry Lemon Curd Pancakes, Beau’s Steak and Eggs, Build Your Own Skillet, Grilled Salmon, St. Louis Style Ribs, several varieties of Beau’s Benedicts, and more. Wake Up! Libations include several flavors of bottomless mimosas.

Eddie V’s

2100 W. Big Beaver Road

Troy, MI 48084

(248) 649-7319

www.eddiev.com/events/sunday-brunch 2100 W. Big Beaver RoadTroy, MI 48084(248) 649-7319

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is featuring a delicious Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for $49 per adult and $15 per child. You’ll love the warm cinnamon rolls drizzled with citrus glaze. First course options include Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Fried Green Tomatoes or a Deviled Egg Trio. Main course choices include Pan-Seared Steak and Eggs, Lobster Quiche Florentine, Shrimp and Grits, Alaskan King Crab Omelets and more. Dessert, brunch cocktails and children’s menu selections will also be served.

Related: Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Detroit