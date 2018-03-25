CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a two-year contact with free agent quarterback Drew Stanton.

The team announced the pact on Sunday night. The Browns met last week with Stanton while they were in California scouting UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold — two quarterbacks in the mix to be selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall draft pick next month.

The 33-year-old Stanton will likely be a backup for Tyrod Taylor, recently acquired in a trade with Buffalo. Cleveland also currently has QBs Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan on its roster.

Stanton has spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He went 3-1 in four starts last season.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has made 17 career starts in the NFL. He’s thrown for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Stanton was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round in 2007. He went 2-2 as a starter over three years.


