CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Red Wings

By BOB DUFF, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Luke Glendening scored twice, Darren Helm matched his career high with three points and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Helm had a goal and two assists, and Frans Nielsen and Niklas Kronwall also scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard made 22 saves to help the Red Wings win in regulation for the first time since a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 21 shots.

It took Pittsburgh 38 seconds to gain the lead. Crosby took Jake Guentzel’s cross-ice feed and snapped a shot before Howard could get across.

The Red Wings pulled even 17:43 into the opening period. Helm found Kronwall pinching down from the point, and Kronwall whipped a quick shot past Murray.

Detroit grabbed the lead on the power play at 14:28 of the second period. Martin Frk faked a shot, then zipped the puck across the ice to Nielsen, whose high shot eluded the sprawling Murray.

Just 41 seconds later, Detroit made it 3-1 when Glendening deflected Nick Jensen’s point shot.

The Red Wings added another goal 6:21 into the third period when Helm converted Dylan Larkin’s feed for his 10th.

Letang’s point shot found its way through traffic and behind Howard with 3:16 left in regulation.

Glendening finished the scoring into an empty net with 1:28 to play.

NOTES: Red Wings GM Ken Holland would not confirm reports that he and coach Jeff Blashill would return next season, saying only that the question would be answered by the end of the season. … The Penguins are the first visiting team to lose twice at Little Caesars Arena. They also fell 4-1 in Detroit on Dec. 31. … Kronwall’s goal was his 400th point and 80th goal, the latter tying him with Hall of Famer Marcel Pronovost for fourth on the Red Wings’ career list among defensemen. … Red Wings D Joe Hicketts had two assists for his first NHL points in his second game.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

Red Wings: At Buffalo on Thursday night.


More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen