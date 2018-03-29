CBS 62Joseph Gress. 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have signed free-agent center Wesley Johnson.

The Lions announced the move Thursday. Johnson started 15 games last season with the New York Jets.

Johnson was drafted in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not appear in any games that year. He played in 10 games for the Jets the following season and made eight starts in 2016.

Lions center Travis Swanson had concussion problems last year and is now a free agent. Guard Graham Glasgow can also play center and was the starter there at the end of last season.

