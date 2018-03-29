GLADWIN, Mich. (AP) – Authorities used social media to help capture a man charged with threatening a shooting at a mid-Michigan courthouse.

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Ostrander was arraigned Thursday on a terrorism charge. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says Ostrander phones in what officials considered credible threats Wednesday after a personal protection order was issued against him. The Gladwin County Courthouse was locked down for several hours afterward.

The Bay City Times reports authorities urged Ostrander on social media to visit the sheriff’s office to make a complaint about the order. Sheriff Michael Shea says Ostrander went to the sheriff’s office and deputies arrested him before he went inside.

Shea says Ostrander didn’t have a gun on him at the time.