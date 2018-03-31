The Union Building on the campus of University of Michigan. (WWJ/Stephanie Davis)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Two longtime University of Michigan donors have given their collection of Inuit art and $2 million to the school to create a program to support related exhibitions, education and outreach.

The Ann Arbor university announced Philip and Kathy Power have donated the collection of roughly 200 Inuit stone sculptures and prints, which is valued at about $2.5 million. The additional $2 million endows the Power Family Program for Inuit Art.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art aims to establish itself as a national center for Inuit art. It also seeks to work with Canadian and Inuit institutions.

The term Inuit is used to characterize northern North America’s native peoples. The word Eskimo was assigned by non-native people and has taken on offensive connotations in some cultures.