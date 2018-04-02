Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Business leaders Dan Gilbert and Chris Ilitch are scheduled to speak at the Urban Land Institute’s 2018 Spring Meeting at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

The event runs May 1-3 and will look at Detroit’s turnaround. Much of the meeting’s focus will be on the reinvention of urban areas into thriving places that are drawing talented workers and businesses.

Housing affordability, gentrification and demographic shifts are some of the topics that will be discussed.

Gilbert is founder and chair of Rock Ventures and Quicken Loans. Ilitch is president and chief executive of Ilitch Holdings.

Nearly 3,000 Urban Land Institute members — including industry experts on real estate — are expected to attend the meeting. The Washington-based group is a nonprofit education and research organization.

