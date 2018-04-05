CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Artificial Intelligence, Chris Melore, Drones, Google, Local TV, military, pentagon, talkers

CBS Local — Over 3,000 employees at Google have signed an open letter to the company’s leadership urging them to drop out of the Pentagon’s project to equip drones with artificial intelligence.

The letter, published by the New York Times, asks Google CEO Sundar Pichai to cancel “Project Maven” and adopt a strict policy of refusing to build warfare technology. “We believe that Google should not be in the business of war,” the letter states. “This plan will irreparably damage Google’s brand… Amid growing fears of biased and weaponized AI, Google is already struggling to keep the public’s trust.”

According to company employees, Project Maven is a specialized AI surveillance system that uses “Wide Area Motion Imagery” data captured by military drones to find and track objects for the Department of Defense (DoD).

“Maven is a well publicized DoD project and Google is working on one part of it – specifically scoped to be for non-offensive purposes,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a statement, obtained by Market Watch. “We’re actively engaged across the company in a comprehensive discussion of this important topic… as we continue to develop our policies around the development and use of our machine learning technologies.”

A New York Times report on the employee protest states that Google is expected to compete for a multi-billion-dollar contract which will provide cloud services for the DoD. The Pentagon says Project Maven will cost less than $70 million to implement in its first year.

The letter to Mr. Pichai does not indicate if the employees, which reportedly include dozens of Google’s senior engineers, will refuse to work on military-funded projects moving forward.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen