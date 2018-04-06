LANSING, MI – Larry Nassar spent decades developing his ability to abuse young women and girls who came to him seeking medical attention for their sports-related injuries, according to a new report which was compiled by Michigan legislators tasked with investigating how Michigan State University handled complaints from the victims.

As a Michigan State University sports medicine doctor, Nassar identified and exploited loopholes in policies and procedures that governed his professional conduct and relationships with his patients, the report notes.

Click here for the rest of the article.