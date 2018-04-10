Filed Under:flint

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The city of Flint has been officially released from state oversight after roughly six years – a period including a public health crisis spurred by high lead levels in its water.

Michigan officials said Tuesday the paperwork has been processed and the Flint Receivership Transition Advisory Board dissolved.

Gov. Rick Snyder determined Flint was in a financial emergency in 2011, and appointed an emergency manager remaining until 2015. The advisory board then oversaw a transition to local control.

Mayor Karen Weaver cheered the news but criticized Snyder’s decision to close the city’s four remaining free bottled water stations. Officials say tap water has tested below federal lead and copper limits for about two years.

Weaver has asked to meet with Snyder. Representatives for both say they plan to do so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen