DETROIT – (Patch) – Peggy Whitson, an Iowa native, spent more time in space than any other U.S. astronaut. On Earth, Idaho native Lisa Davis oversees U.S. operations of Siemens, a powerful German-based conglomerate. Mississippi native Oprah Winfrey grew up to become one of the most powerful and influential women in the world.

They join Mary Barra in Michigan in a new report that lists the most inspirational women in the world.

The list is impressive. It includes 70 women worldwide, including one born in each of the U.S. states, who are challenging the status quo and inspiring change. The team from Business.org said it spent weeks identifying some of the world’s most accomplished women. The list also includes women from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America.

Check out who else is on the list.