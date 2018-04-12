Tax Day, the last day to file 2017 income tax returns, is just days away on April 17. And scammers are upping their game, the IRS said in a warning this week. Thousands of Americans have lost millions of dollars and their personal information in scams, the agency said.

If you’re in trouble with the IRS, you won’t find out about it by email, text messages or on social media. With a few exceptions, the agency contacts delinquent taxpayers by regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. When you do owe unpaid taxes, the IRS isn’t going to accept payment in the form of iTunes or other prepaid debit or gift cards, or by wire transfer.

