CBS 62Credit: 971theticket.com 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Credit: 971theticket.com Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster […]
97.1 The TicketCredit: 971theticket.com   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Credit: 971theticket.com Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
Filed Under:Bottled water, flint, Flint water crisis, Governor, Governor Rick Snyder, lansing, Protestors, Rick Snyder, snyder, state capitol, water

LANSING (AP) — Noisy protesters angry at Governor Rick Snyder’s decision to close the last four free bottled water sites in Flint converged on the state Capitol to demand better efforts to provide clean water.

More than 50 people invaded the House of Representatives when it was in session Wednesday, chanting: “Do your job. Open the pods.” Capitol security officers evicted the protesters.

Flint has for years been dealing with a man-made, lead-tainted drinking water crisis that threatened the health of its residents. Snyder announced the closure of the final four distribution points last week, declaring the city’s “water system is stable.”

The protesters also condemned their representative, Democrat Sheldon Neeley, saying he should be voted out of office because he’s not doing enough to fight for clean water in the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen