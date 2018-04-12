LANSING (AP) — Noisy protesters angry at Governor Rick Snyder’s decision to close the last four free bottled water sites in Flint converged on the state Capitol to demand better efforts to provide clean water.

More than 50 people invaded the House of Representatives when it was in session Wednesday, chanting: “Do your job. Open the pods.” Capitol security officers evicted the protesters.

Flint has for years been dealing with a man-made, lead-tainted drinking water crisis that threatened the health of its residents. Snyder announced the closure of the final four distribution points last week, declaring the city’s “water system is stable.”

The protesters also condemned their representative, Democrat Sheldon Neeley, saying he should be voted out of office because he’s not doing enough to fight for clean water in the city.