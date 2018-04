Michigan City Ranked Richest in the NationBloomberg has ranked American cities by the richest in the country and Michigan's richest community makes the top 20 in the Midwest. Bloomfield Hills, or the zip code 48304, is ranked as the richest and is the only city in the state to make the Midwest's list.

Scam Alert: If Your Own Phone Number Calls You, Don't Pick UpA new scam is tricking victims into giving away precious information by calling them from what appears to be their own phone numbers.

Police ID Man Killed By Royal Oak OfficerA man shot and killed by a Royal Oak police officer Tuesday evening has been identified as 27-year-old Antonino Thomas Gordon, of Commerce Township. He was fatally wounded after fleeing during an attempted traffic stop,

Spotlight on President Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen, A Cooley Law School GraduateThe spotlight is on President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen who is now under investigation. Cohen, 51 is a 1991 distiguished graduate of Cooley Law School in Lansing Michigan.

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

Drunk Tourist Accidentally Climbed A Mountain Looking For His HotelA tourist's night out drinking turned into an adventure up the side of a mountain after accidentally taking the wrong trail back to his hotel.

Survivor: Ghost Island - Episode Eight Recap - Fear Keeps You SharpThe merge has arrived, and war has declared. Did you miss this week's episode of Survivor: Ghost Island? I'm here to tell you all about it!

Gun Owners Ask The Courts To Lift The Ban Open Guns in SchoolsLawyers for gun owners urged the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday to stop schools from banning the open carry of guns by visitors, a controversy that will test the ability of school boards to set their own safety policies.

Detroit Police Officer Charged for Being Intoxicated and Armed While on DutyA Detroit police officer face more than a dozen of charges after reportedly being under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a firearm while investigating a fatal shooting in January. Officer Jerold Blanding was reportedly on restricted duty (no gun status) Jan. 14, investigating a fatal shooting when he encountered another officer

Swanson Funeral Home Loses License Over Maggots, Decomposing BodiesA Michigan funeral home and its manager are no longer licensed to operate after inspectors found decomposing corpses and unsanitary conditions at the facility.