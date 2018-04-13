DETROIT — When choosing where to live, big-city attributes like vibrant bar and restaurant scenes and full concert schedules aren’t the priorities for people with families. They’re more interested in things that contribute to a family’s quality of life and a child’s development, factors that contributed to Detroit’s place ranking in a new analysis.

Home.com ranked the top 25 metropolitan areas in the United States for their overall family-friendliness based on the quality of schools, availability of child care, park areas per capita, crime rates, cost of living and commute times.

Each factor was weighted and, not surprisingly, the most emphasis was put on the quality of schools. Commute times were the least important factors.

Detroit ranked in the bottom five, along with Baltimore and San Francisco. Detroit wasn’t the worst big city for a family to make the list though. That spot went to Miami. Detroit received poor marks in three top categories: crime, schools and child care. It scored well for cost of living.

