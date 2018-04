Nassar Survivor Accuses MSU Interim President John Engler of Offering Secret PayoffA sexual assault victim of former sports doctor Larry Nassar confronted Michigan State University officials on Friday, alleging the school's interim leader offered a payoff to settle her lawsuit and pressured her to do so without her attorney present.

Homeowner Shoots at 14-year-old Asking for Directions After Missing the Bus 14-year-old boy was shot at by a Rochester Hills homeowner after reportedly knocking on the door for help. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Rochester High student reportedly was lost on his way to school

Scam Alert: If Your Own Phone Number Calls You, Don't Pick UpA new scam is tricking victims into giving away precious information by calling them from what appears to be their own phone numbers.

Michigan City Ranked Richest in the NationBloomberg has ranked American cities by the richest in the country and Michigan's richest community makes the top 20 in the Midwest. Bloomfield Hills, or the zip code 48304, is ranked as the richest and is the only city in the state to make the Midwest's list.

Family of Man Killed by Royal Oak Cop is Calling for Murder Charges Twenty-eight year old Antonino Gordon was shot to death in a White Castle drive-thru by a Royal Oak Police officer this week and his family now wants the cop to be charged with murder.

Michigan Senate: Leave the Pit Bulls AloneNo bans on pit bulls allowed, Michigan's Senate says.

Swanson Funeral Home Loses License Over Maggots, Decomposing BodiesA Michigan funeral home and its manager are no longer licensed to operate after inspectors found decomposing corpses and unsanitary conditions at the facility.

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

Michigan Man Wins Mega Millions JackpotNew Jersey has been buzzing about who won the $553 million Mega Millions jackpot two weeks ago and come to find out, it's a Michigan man. Richard Wahl was revealed as the winner. He wouldn't disclose what city in Michigan, but he's a native to the mitten who was just moved to New Jersey in July for his work.

Full List Of Items You Can And Cannot Bring To Comerica Park This SeasonIf you're planning on heading down to Comerica Park for Opening Day on Monday, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring inside the ballpark.