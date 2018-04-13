New Jersey has been buzzing about who won the $553 million Mega Millions jackpot two weeks ago and come to find out, it’s a Michigan man. Richard Wahl was revealed as the winner. He wouldn’t disclose what city in Michigan, but he’s a native to the mitten who was just moved to New Jersey in July for his work.

The winning ticket was sold at the Lukoil South gas station on Route 23 in Riverdale on March 30. Although the owner told New Jersey media last week that he knew who won, he was tight lipped on the person’s identity.

