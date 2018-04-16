Filed Under:detroit, DTE, metro detroit, Michigan, power outages, snow, Snowstorm, Spring, storms, weather

DETROIT – The worst of the winter storm moving through Michigan is over, but sunny, dry skies aren’t predicted until the end of the week.

The winter storm that gripped Michigan with its freezing rain and high winds this weekend will linger through the week, with showers predicted over the next few days. A warm up will bring temps to near 50 degrees near the end of the week, but expect to use those umbrellas and hoods periodically through Friday, when the sunny skies break through.

The week starts out with the chance of more snow showers and gusty winds as the winter storm passes, so stay safe out there.

