(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re looking to score a home run with Mom this Mother’s Day, the Detroit Tigers has you covered. On Sunday May 13th the Tigers will present their seventh annual ‘Pink Out the Park,’ as they face the Mariners.

This special celebratory event in partnership with Kroger and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute helps to raise breast health awareness, and honors those whose lives have been changed by breast cancer while paying tribute to mom on her special day.

The first 10,000 fans will get a free pink Tigers hat. Proceeds from the event go towards breast cancer research.

