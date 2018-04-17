Residents in Michigan fall victim to identity theft more often than the rest of America, according to a new report and habitual procrastinators who wait to file their taxes are particularly at risk. There were 371,061 reported cases of identity theft last year, including more than 15,000 in Michigan, the online financial news site 24/7 Wall St. reported on Friday

Identity theft seems to be falling in the country, but benefits fraud and theft of government documents runs rampant across Michigan, according to the report. Still, that’s down from a total of 400,000 cases in 2016 and more than 490,000 known incidents in 2015.

