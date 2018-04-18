CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Best Of Detroit, Eat See Play, Liz Parker, play

By Liz Parker

Cinco de Mayo is soon approaching, and Detroit definitely has a lot of different ways in which you could partake in activities. These range from parades, to festivals, to eating at a Mexican restaurant. Check out this list for some ideas in which to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Armando’s
4242 W. Vernor Highway
Detroit, MI
(313) 554-0666
www.armandosmexicantown.com

Armando’s is located in Mexicantown, and is famous for its Cinco de Mayo festivities. It serves unlimited chips and salsa, and is also known for its spicy salsa. Try the fajitas (served hot!) with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and more, and don’t forget to add a Mexican beer (or perhaps a margarita, for Cinco de Mayo) to your order.

Pontiac Public Library
60 E. Pike St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-3942
www.pontiac.lib.mi.us

Date: Friday, May 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pontiac Public Library is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party for kids, complete with a pinata. The library is located at 60 E. Pike St., near downtown Pontiac, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the day of the party. The library’s mission is to “provide comprehensive print and electronic collections, and innovative technologies and programming designed to enrich life, stimulate intellectual curiosity, and encourage life-long learning.”

M Cantina
13214 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 399-9117

One good way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo would be to check out M Cantina, which offers 15 different types of salsas for you to enjoy with your food. The restaurant also offers tacos (all of which are Halal), elote, entrees, salads, and more. Make sure to try an agua fresca (perhaps a horchata) with your meal, too; or, if you’d prefer, one of their Mexican soda options.

Related: Best Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Detroit

Las Palapas
33308 Plymouth Road
Livonia, MI 48150
(734) 762-7003
www.laspalapaslivonia.com
Date: Saturday, May 5

Every year, Las Palapas hosts a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and last year’s started at 9 a.m. on May 5 and ended at 2 a.m. the next day. The restaurant will have drink specials the entire day, as well as live music and an ice luge, and is kid-friendly, too – there will be face painting as well as other activities for children. Last year’s celebration also included a Kids Happy Hour, from 3 to 8 p.m., with free dessert, face painting, and balloon animals.

Cinco de Mayo parade
Patton Park/Recreation Center
2301 Woodmere St.
Detroit, MI 48209
www.facebook.com

Date: Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cinco de Mayo parade is a tradition in Detroit, and this marks its 54th year. The parade will start at the Patton Park/Recreation Center area (Vernor Highway. and Woodmere Street) and end at Clark Park (Vernor Highway and Scotten Street), and will start promptly at 12 p.m. Anyone who is interested in walking or driving their car in the parade can contact the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, the group which organizes the parade each year.

Related: Best Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Detroit

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen