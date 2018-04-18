By Liz Parker

Cinco de Mayo is soon approaching, and Detroit definitely has a lot of different ways in which you could partake in activities. These range from parades, to festivals, to eating at a Mexican restaurant. Check out this list for some ideas in which to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Armando’s

4242 W. Vernor Highway

Detroit, MI

(313) 554-0666

www.armandosmexicantown.com

Armando’s is located in Mexicantown, and is famous for its Cinco de Mayo festivities. It serves unlimited chips and salsa, and is also known for its spicy salsa. Try the fajitas (served hot!) with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and more, and don’t forget to add a Mexican beer (or perhaps a margarita, for Cinco de Mayo) to your order.

Pontiac Public Library

60 E. Pike St.

Pontiac, MI 48342

(248) 758-3942

www.pontiac.lib.mi.us

Date: Friday, May 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pontiac Public Library is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party for kids, complete with a pinata. The library is located at 60 E. Pike St., near downtown Pontiac, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the day of the party. The library’s mission is to “provide comprehensive print and electronic collections, and innovative technologies and programming designed to enrich life, stimulate intellectual curiosity, and encourage life-long learning.”

M Cantina

13214 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, MI 48126

(313) 399-9117

One good way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo would be to check out M Cantina, which offers 15 different types of salsas for you to enjoy with your food. The restaurant also offers tacos (all of which are Halal), elote, entrees, salads, and more. Make sure to try an agua fresca (perhaps a horchata) with your meal, too; or, if you’d prefer, one of their Mexican soda options.

Related: Best Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Detroit

Las Palapas

33308 Plymouth Road

Livonia, MI 48150

(734) 762-7003

www.laspalapaslivonia.com 33308 Plymouth RoadLivonia, MI 48150(734) 762-7003

Date: Saturday, May 5

Every year, Las Palapas hosts a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and last year’s started at 9 a.m. on May 5 and ended at 2 a.m. the next day. The restaurant will have drink specials the entire day, as well as live music and an ice luge, and is kid-friendly, too – there will be face painting as well as other activities for children. Last year’s celebration also included a Kids Happy Hour, from 3 to 8 p.m., with free dessert, face painting, and balloon animals.

Cinco de Mayo parade

Patton Park/Recreation Center

2301 Woodmere St.

Detroit, MI 48209

www.facebook.com

Date: Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cinco de Mayo parade is a tradition in Detroit, and this marks its 54th year. The parade will start at the Patton Park/Recreation Center area (Vernor Highway. and Woodmere Street) and end at Clark Park (Vernor Highway and Scotten Street), and will start promptly at 12 p.m. Anyone who is interested in walking or driving their car in the parade can contact the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, the group which organizes the parade each year.

Related: Best Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Detroit