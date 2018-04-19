Motown Museum announced today that on Wednesday, April 25, it will offer half off Motown Museum admission, as well as host a community day event, in memory of the late Motown Museum founder Esther Gordy Edwards’ birthday, which has become known as Founder’s Day. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

Throughout the day, attendees will get to enjoy special performances by Dennis Bowles, Dennis Coffey, Kern Brantley, 2017 Motown MIC winner – Will “The Poet” Langford, and Motown Ignite Summer Camp students. There will also be a DJ and dance floor, food trucks, and other community vendors. The Detroit Police Department will also be onsite to recruit cadets during the event. Activities at the museum will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

Click here to continue.