CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit, house, Rosa Parks

PROVIDENCE — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after she fled the South will be displayed in Rhode Island for at least a month after all because several groups have provided money.

The future of the rebuilt house from Detroit was uncertain after it was taken on a trans-Atlantic journey and Brown University reneged on plans to exhibit it.

gettyimages 665312930 Rosa Parks House Will Be Displayed

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A nonprofit arts organization, WaterFire Providence, said Thursday that it will put the house on display within two weeks.

WaterFire is receiving money from the Nash Family Foundation, one of the original exhibit sponsors, NAACP Providence, and others.

Brown still will pay for the dismantling and transportation after the exhibit ends, according to WaterFire. The exhibit will run through at least June 3.

51534222 Rosa Parks House Will Be Displayed

(credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

The house where Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott in the 1950s was on a demolition list in Detroit until it was saved by Parks’ niece and a Berlin-based artist. The artist, Ryan Mendoza, moved it to Germany and reassembled it in his yard, piece by piece.

It was supposed to be the centerpiece of a weekslong exhibition this spring at Brown University, which the Ivy league school abruptly canceled.

Brown cited an unspecified dispute involving the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development, which Parks co-founded but which has feuded with relatives for years. A lawyer for the institute has questioned whether Parks spent any significant time in the house.

Volunteers partially assembled the house, and it was displayed for a weekend in Providence.

Mendoza said he jumped for joy when he learned funding came through for a longer exhibit.

“I had really feared that it would be shipped back to Berlin,” he said. “I feared that the importance of this house would not be recognized.”

When Brown’s exhibit was canceled, the house was mostly reconstructed, but the roof wasn’t finished, Mendoza said. Mendoza, who has returned to Berlin, said he’d like to finish it but likely wouldn’t be able to anytime soon. He said the house can be seen as a snapshot of civil rights in America — “unfinished business.”

Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, said the house is now more of a community project, the way it should be.

“It’s much better,” she said. “It’s the way, I believe, Rosa would’ve wanted it.”

Jim Vincent, NAACP Providence branch president, said the exhibit can help teach people about civil disobedience, why it was needed at the time and its effect.

“It’s timely, especially now at this point in our history here in America, that we tell these stories of civil rights heroines like Rosa Parks,” he said.

WaterFire hopes to extend the exhibit at its arts center in Providence if additional funding becomes available.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen