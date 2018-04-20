JACKSON (CBS Detroit/AP) – Classes are canceled today at a high school in Jackson, Michigan after gunfire from a nearby neighborhood shattered two classroom windows of the high school. No one was injured at Jackson High School in Thursday afternoon’s shooting.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports police say two bullets that hit the school likely came from an apartment complex across the street. Police are working to determine whether the school was targeted or if it was stray gunfire that hit the building.

The school was put on lockdown Thursday after the shooting.

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal described the high school as an “unfortunate victim of neighborhood violence.”

The shooting is under investigation and tips from the public are being sought in the case.

