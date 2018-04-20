CBS 62(Photo Credit: Thinkstock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
Filed Under:detroit, medicaid

DETROIT (AP) — Renovations are starting on two landmark downtown Detroit buildings that are home to a number of senior citizens.

More than 160 units in the Louis Kamper and Stevens buildings will remain affordable to senior citizens for at least the next 30 years through a commitment from the developer, the Roxbury Group, and Invest Detroit.

Residents will be able to remain in their apartments during the $18 million project which will include improvements to heating, cooling and electrical systems. Apartments and appliances also will be upgraded.

The 127-unit Louis Kamper Apartments opened in 1928 as the Industrial Bank Building. The 38-unit Stevens Apartments was built in 1901.

The buildings on Washington Boulevard were converted to housing in 1981.

