CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (AP) – The promise of youth, and the price of inexperience.

It’s all part of the equation this year for the rebuilding Detroit Tigers.

gettyimages 949293934 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

Hours after JaCoby Jones homered in the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 victory over Kansas City, rookie first baseman Niko Goodrum dropped a grounder and made a wild throw as Detroit squandered a chance at a doubleheader sweep. The Royals scored twice in the ninth to win the second game 3-2 on Friday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak.

gettyimages 949284316 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

“I guarantee that the guys out there in the clubhouse are rallying around him, and that’s the way we’re going to do it around here — take the good with the bad,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It happens. That’s part of the game, too. You make a mistake and it ends up costing you.”

gettyimages 949257018 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

The Tigers led 2-1 in the ninth of the nightcap before pinch hitter Abraham Almonte hit a tying bloop single with one out. With runners at first and second, Jon Jay hit a grounder to Goodrum, who didn’t handle it cleanly. Goodrum then compounded his problems by flipping the ball over the head of pitcher Shane Greene (1-1), who was covering the bag. The tiebreaking run scored on that error .

“It all kind of evens out,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We haven’t been getting our fair share of the bloopers and the stuff like that. It was good that it finally came around our way a little bit and helped us win a game.”

Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his third save, ending Detroit’s four-game winning streak.

gettyimages 949257048 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

Jakob Junis (3-1) allowed two runs and four hits in eight innings for the Royals.

With one out in the 10th inning of the first game, the 25-year-old Jones hit a fastball from Brad Keller (0-1) deep to left and immediately put up his right index finger in celebration.

“I was worried as the ball got toward the wall, because I was going to look stupid if it didn’t go out,” he said. “That’s the best feeling in baseball.”

Joe Jimenez (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th in the opener.

Royals starter Jason Hammel allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in nine innings in the afternoon game, matching the longest outing of his career. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four.

gettyimages 949267440 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

Alcides Escobar led off the ninth with a flyball to deep left, but Jones made a leaping catch at the wall.

Mike Moustakas homered in the first game for Kansas City, and Whit Merrifield went deep in the nightcap.

STRONG STARTS

The Royals only needed to use four pitchers in the doubleheader since Junis and Hammel pitched so deep into their games.

gettyimages 949284316 1 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

“That’s pretty awesome for two starters to go nine and eight innings in a doubleheader,” Junis said. “Definitely saves the bullpen for tomorrow and hopefully we get another win.”

IMPRESSIVE DAY

gettyimages 949267418 Royals snap 9 game skid, beat Tigers 3 2 to salvage split

In addition to his game-winning homer, Jones also hit an RBI double in the first game. In the nightcap, he tripled and scored in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

DEBUT

Tigers outfielder Mike Gerber was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to be the 26th man in the doubleheader. He made his big league debut as a pinch runner in the ninth inning of the nightcap.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Alex Gordon was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday night. Gordon has been out since April 10 with a left hip tear. … C Salvador Perez (knee) caught seven innings on Thursday for Double-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends RHP Mike Fiers (1-1) to the mound to face Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy (0-2) on Saturday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen