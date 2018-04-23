ROYAL OAK — Emagine Theater in Royal Oak is going to be transformed into a touching gallery of children’s photos. In each photo, a child looking for a new family to take them in. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28, the 2018 Heart Gallery will feature photographs of 143 kids in the Michigan foster care system at the theater, 200 N. Main St. Organizers hope it shows the personal side of these Michigan kids awaiting adoption.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), a program of the Judson Center, organizes the exhibit for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Fifty professional photographers from throughout the state donated their time and talents to make the 2018 Heart Gallery possible.

“Children in Michigan’s foster care system who are unable to safely return home need permanent, loving homes,” said Dr. Herman McCall, executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency. “The Heart Gallery helps put a human face to youth who are waiting to be adopted.”

Click here to continue.