Story Hoodline — Whether you’re looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be fun to gape at a deluxe listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Detroit’s rental market look like today — and just how top-tier are the features one might score for these high prices?

We took a look at local listings in Detroit via rental website Zumper to discover the city’s most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1535 Sixth St., #6 (Corktown)











Right off the bat, behold this fancy condo over at 1535 Sixth St. in Corktown. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 6,000-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $800 / month, this stately home is currently going for $5,200 / month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and tons of windows. The building has assigned parking; pets are not permitted in this voluminous home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

3100 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)









Then, there’s this fancy condo located at 3100 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has one bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,528-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $825 / month, this living space is currently listed at $3,200 / month.

The building offers garage parking. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren’t allowed in this expansive house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

3670 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)











Then, here’s this monstrous condo over at 3670 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,298-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $725 / month, this stately home is currently going for $2,850 / month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, two balconies, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, additional storage space and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.