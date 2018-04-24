CBS 62April Millsap (Facebook photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
WWJ Newsradio 950April Millsap (Facebook photo) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions […]
97.1 The TicketApril Millsap (Facebook photo)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270April Millsap (Facebook photo) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General […]
Filed Under:children, Chris Melore, cleaning, germ-repellent, Local TV, phones, talkers

ANN ARBOR (CBS Local) – An engineer in Michigan may have just answered the prayers of many parents who have messy children at home. Researchers at the University of Michigan have reportedly created a new coating that’s being called an “everything-repellent.”

The Details:

  • University of Michigan scientists develop “omniphobic” coating that can repel nearly every liquid
  • Inspired by co-author’s dream to create material that would make cleaning up after his child easier
  • Coating prevents grime buildup on surfaces like tables, floors, walls, even phone screens
  • ‘Everything Repellant’ could be game-changer for daycares, homes with young kids
  • Next phase of study is to ensure material isn’t toxic

Anish Tuteja, an associate professor of materials science and engineering, says his team has developed an “omniphobic” substance, which can repel nearly every known liquid. The clear and durable coating was inspired by the scientist’s dream to create a material that could make cleaning up after his child a much easier chore.

“I have a 2-year-old at home, so for me, this particular project was about more than just the science,” Tuteja said in a university paper. “We’re excited about what this could do to make homes and daycares cleaner places, and we’re looking at a variety of possible applications in industry as well.”

According to the team’s findings, published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, the omniphobic coating can be applied to any surface and would prevent grime from building up on tables, floors, walls, and even phone screens.

The new coating mixes two substances, a bonding agent called fluorinated polyurethane and a molecule known as F-POSS. “The repellent and binder mix together well enough to make a clear coating, but there’s a very small amount of phase separation between them,” researcher Mathew Boban explained in a press release. Boban added that the F-POSS will “float to the surface” of the mixture and forms the kid-proof layer.

Tuteja says his team is now studying their new coating to make sure it’s not toxic. Items like yoga mats, which contain polyurethane foam, have previously been linked to infertility due to exposure to the flame retardant chemical.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen