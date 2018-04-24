(CBS Detroit) – A nationwide hospital safety analysis has found that 23 hospitals in Michigan received an “A” grade for preventing medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections, which collectively are the third leading cause of death in America. On the flip side, 5 hospitals received a “D” or worse, including around Metro Detroit, Pontiac and Lansing.

Michigan is one of only 10 states to have a hospital with an “F” grade: Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

The Leapfrog Group released it’s bi-yearly hospital safety grades on Tuesday, finding that hospitals overall have improved in reducing the number of avoidable deaths. The group assessed roughly 2,500 hospitals. Of those, 30 percent earned an “A,” 28 percent earned a “B,” 35 percent a “C,” 6 percent a “D” and 1 percent an “F.”

“The national numbers on death and harm in hospitals have alarmed us for decades. What we see in the new round of Safety Grades are signs of many hospitals making significant improvements in their patient safety record,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog, said in a release.

The assessment system assigns school-style letter grades to general acute-care hospitals. The hope is to determine a patient’s risk of further injury or infection if they visit a certain hospital.

