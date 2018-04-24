CBS 62April Millsap (Facebook photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
(CBS Detroit) – An incredible moment caught on camera, Tuesday morning when all lanes of I-696 were closed at Coolidge in both directions as a man considered suicide.

The Michigan State Police came up with a clever idea to shorten the fall. Acting fast they organized a row of 13 semi truck drivers to remain in place under the bridge to shorten the distance the man would fall if he were to jump.

Police received the call around 1 a.m this morning that there was a man threatening suicide. Several local law enforcement agencies were on the scene along with negotiators.

After several hours the situation ended peacefully with the man walking off the bridge. He was then taken by police to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for evaluation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for civilians and veterans.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text to 741-741.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

