SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court is crossing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.

The court is hearing a case Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie. Justices schedule arguments outside Lansing during each term, but spokesman John Nevin says a visit to the Upper Peninsula is unprecedented.

The case is a dispute over a golf cart crash in suburban Detroit. Ken Bertin and Doug Mann were playing the 17th hole when Mann struck Bertin, who was injured.

The issue for the Supreme Court is a technical one: Is it a case of ordinary negligence or a higher legal standard known as reckless misconduct?

The case will be heard at 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Auditorium at Lake Superior State University.

