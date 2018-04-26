(CBS Detroit) President Trump is skipping the White House Correspondents Dinner this Saturday and will be visiting the state of Michigan instead. The planned rally will take place in Northern Macomb County at Total Sports Park in Washington. Here is a list of 5 things to be aware of for his visit.

1. The Event: A campaign-style rally at ‘Total Sports’ in Washington, MI. Kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Doors open at 4 p.m.

2. Protests: Organizers of “Protest Trump:” No Hate in Our State will be on-site and the organization BAMN (The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary) will protest outside the event.

3. Macomb County Following: President Trump received 54 percent of the Macomb County vote in the general election. During his presidential run, one of his biggest rallies was in Warren.

4. White House Correspondents Dinner: This is President Trump’s second time missing the dinner he also didn’t attend in 2017. The White House chief operating officer had this to say on his behalf.

“While the fake news media will be celebrating themselves with the denizens of Washington society in the swamp that evening, President Trump will be in a completely different Washington, celebrating our national economic revival with patriotic Americans.”

5. What to Expect: The President plans to highlight his economic policies including his support of deregulation and tax cuts.

