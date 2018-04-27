Filed Under:Michigan, Real estate

Selling a home is a lot more complicated than just putting a “for sale” sign in the yard. Are the baseboards white enough? Is that weird smell in the guest bedroom a deal-breaker for any potential buyers? Is there too much furniture in a room or not enough?

Fortunately, a new analysis has taken out some of the guesswork on one of the most important factors when selling a home: when to sell. In Michigan, the best months to sell are the spring and the summer time. Take a look at how it breaks down by area:

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen