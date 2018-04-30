Story Hoodline — Looking to try the top bakeries around? We crunched the numbers to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Avalon International Breads

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads, but don’t let the name fool you: the bakery offers much more than bread. It’s brimming with pastries, sandwiches, baked goods and more. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, it’s the highest rated bakery in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp.

With four other outposts in the area, Avalon’s original location opened in 1997 and is still drawing customers. Look for the tomato scone with peppered egg and bacon, corned beef and Swiss cheese on a buttermilk biscuit, chocolate coffee brownies and vegan cookies and muffins.

2. Sister Pie

West Village’s Sister Pie, located at 8066 Kercheval St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cozy corner bakery 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews. Named one of the “Midwest’s 38 Essential Restaurants” by Eater Travel last year, Sister Pie owner Lisa Ludwinski “masters the tricky art of balancing tradition and understated imagination in her baking.”

Featuring an ever-changing menu, recent dessert offerings include salted maple and chocolate coconut pies, buckwheat chocolate chip cookies and black sesame macaroons. For breakfast or lunch, try the egg-on-top galettes, savory hand pies or granola served with Greek yogurt and almond milk.

3. Dutch Girl Donuts

The old-school Dutch Girl Donuts, open since 1947 on the city’s north side, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 166 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19000 Woodward Ave. to see what’s kept fans returning for more than 70 years. “Very little has changed in the way we make our donuts,” owner Gene Timmer tells Model D. The recipe virtually the same, favorites include the traditional glazed yeast donut and fried confections filled with custard, strawberry, raspberry or lemon.

4. Astoria Pastry Shop

Over in Greektown, Astoria Pastry Shop — a Detroit staple — has earned four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp. Directly across the street from the Greektown Casino, the busy shop at 541 Monroe St. has been baking up treats since 1971, per Eater Detroit. The selection can be overwhelming for a novice, with more than 100 pastries packed inside glass display cases that stretch the length of the shop. It’s hard to pick just one, but Yelp reviewers rave about the cannoli, baklava, macaroons, red velvet cupcakes and walnut rolls, to name a few.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.