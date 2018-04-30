CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Quicken

DETROIT (AP) – Home mortgage lender Quicken Loans and Bedrock real estate are investing $1 million in a Detroit career and technical school.

shutterstock 216582370 Firms Commit $1 Million To Detroit Career, Technical School

The investment is part of the city’s efforts to raise $9 million to revitalize Breithaupt school’s training programs and infrastructure over three years.

The funding from Detroit-based Quicken Loans and Bedrock is the first major contribution to the project.

shutterstock 788488129 Firms Commit $1 Million To Detroit Career, Technical School

Breithaupt has classes in culinary arts, retail and hospitality, automotive service and collision repair, and mechatronics and welding. About 450 students currently attend the school.

When improvements are completed, Breithaupt is expected to educate hundreds of youth and adults seeking skilled trades training.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the city needs “to make sure every Detroiter has access to job training and career pathways.”

