BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP – This gracious home, built in 1922 and owned by Frank Book of the Book Cadillac and Edsel Ford at different times, offers 2018 amenities after extensive renovations.

Located at 5635 Wing Lake Rd, this home was renovated by architect Michael Willoughby to include dramatic modern touches including the custom metal canopy over the entry, and a large foyer featuring a 3 story rotunda metal-and-glass stair meant to recall art deco style.

While the modern touches dominate the entry, the home’s interior is loaded with 1922 Tudor details, including intricately carved plasterwork, original wood carved trim, fieldstone fireplaces and some limestone floors.

