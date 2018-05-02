CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Ypsilanti

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Lillian Meghnot of Ypsilanti was sentenced to a little over a year in prison for fraudulently selling prescription drugs.

87 year old Ypsilanti Woman Gets A Year in Prison for Pill Mill

Detroit federal Judge Arthur Tarnow on Wednesday ordered one year and one day imprisonment for Lillian Meghnot. The sentence included about $40,000 in restitution and three years of supervised release.

Meghnot’s husband ran a corrupt medical office near Ann Arbor. She took over after his death in 2011 and admits she conspired with doctors to sell illegal prescriptions for powerful opioids. Meghnot has said she made a “great big mistake.”

Sentencing guidelines called for a prison sentence of at least 17 ½ years. Prosecutors recommended just two years because of relatively light sentences already given to two doctors who were co-defendants.

Meghnot sought a year of home confinement.

