Filed Under:fraud, Wayne County

DETROIT (AP) — A former telecommunications manager has been charged in a scheme that saw more than 200 cellphones and iPads valued at over $90,000 ordered under a Wayne County contract.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Kurt Eschmann of Canton Township is expected to be arraigned Thursday on embezzlement, using a computer to commit a felony and larceny charges.

The phones and iPads were ordered over two years starting in April 2014. Prosecutors say some were sold on the internet. Others were turned over to a service provider for credit on a personal cellphone bill.

Eschmann resigned in 2016 from Wayne County’s Technology department.

The Associated Press could not find a home telephone number for Eschmann. Court records did not list a defense attorney.

