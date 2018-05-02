DETROIT (AP) – Local and federal police agencies are scheduled to hold routine training on the Wayne State University campus in Detroit.

Authorities say numerous law enforcement officers, fire and emergency medical service personnel, and tactical response vehicles will be in the area between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Simulated gunshots and explosions may be heard.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Warren Avenue between Cass Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive, and Second Avenue between Hancock and Warren. Road closures will start at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Detroit and Wayne State police, the FBI, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local emergency medical services are some of the agencies taking part in the training.

