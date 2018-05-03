Construction is beginning on I-696 and starting at 9 p.m. Friday, westbound lanes between I-75 and I-94 will be closed down as crews work to revamp the road. The closure of all access points/ramps is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about the closure:

What’s being done

According to MDOT, the I-696 freeway carries approximately 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb and Oakland counties. The section in Macomb County is in very poor condition and the concrete will be replaced. The section in Oakland County has areas that need pavement repair and major maintenance.

The project is a $110 million investment, MDOT said.

