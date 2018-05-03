Old Rape Reports Can Be Used Against Former MSU Player Auston RobertsonA judge has ruled prosecutors can admit as evidence two previous rape accusations against former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson.

Inmate's Unforgettable Pick-Up Line Unleashed In Court [VIDEO]The inmate is so proud of this pick-up line, he gives the double point and nod to the prosecutor as she says it, miming like, "oh yeah, that's my line."

97.1 The Ticket Adds Heather Park As Co-Host Of The Jamie And Stoney ShowJimmy Powers, Program Director said, “Heather’s experience with the Detroit Tigers and WWJ-TV combined with her personality makes her the perfect fit for the ‘Jamie and Stoney Show’.

Many Title IX recommendations underway For Michigan StateMichigan State University says many recommendations in a final Title IX report outlining opportunities to enhance sexual misconduct prevention and education now are in development.

Capitals' Wilson Receives Deserved SuspensionWilson was suspended three games by the league on Wednesday night after his hit on Pens forward Zach Aston-Reese broke Reese's jaw.

Don't Believe Everything You Read On The Internet (And 6 Ways To Be More Skeptical)The internet is awfully gullible.

Hicks' Bunt Lifts Tigers To 3-2 Win Over Rays In 12John Hicks stepped into the batter's box and saw a shifted infield, playing the right-handed hitter to pull the ball. He had other plans.

KFC Releases Pizza With Fried Chicken Crust -- The Chizza [VIDEO]Do you like pizza? Of course you do. How about fried chicken? Who doesn't, right?

A Conversation with MSU’s John EnglerMSU President John Engler will take to the stage in his first public setting at the Townsend Hotel with to talk about his time at the helm of the university during turbulent times, the state of education and the road ahead.

Red Solo Cup Myth BustedIf you invite one guest to your party this weekend, it better be Red Solo cup.