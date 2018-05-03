LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Political candidates who lose big won’t be able to seek a recount under a new law signed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, shutting down the possibility of another aftermath like the one instigated by Green Party candidate Jill Stein after the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican governor signed the bill Thursday. It requires candidates to prove they have a reasonable chance of victory before they can get a recount. He also signed laws to double losing candidates’ fees when they request recounts if they trail by more than 5 percentage points.

Previously, candidates had to allege fraud or a mistake to petition for a recount and pay the state $125 per precinct.

Stein won 1 percent of Michigan’s vote in 2016. Her recount was ultimately halted.