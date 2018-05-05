CBS 62Assistant DPD Chief Chester Logan (WWJ/Mike Campbell). 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Assistant DPD Chief Chester Logan (WWJ/Mike Campbell). Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, […]
97.1 The TicketAssistant DPD Chief Chester Logan (WWJ/Mike Campbell).   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Assistant DPD Chief Chester Logan (WWJ/Mike Campbell). Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich […]
Filed Under:shooting

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an off-duty Michigan police officer’s gun accidentally discharged at a high school wrestling meet.

shutterstock 1062351 Off Duty Officers Gun Accidentally Fires At Fowlerville High School Event

Police officials say in a release the officer was watching his son compete Saturday in the multi-school event at Fowlerville High School. The bullet from what was described as an “off-duty sidearm” struck and lodged in the gym floor, and one person trying to flee twisted an ankle.

The meet was interrupted for about 50 minutes.

Police declined to provide additional details but say a report of what happened will be sent to the Livingston County prosecutor for review after the investigation is complete.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen