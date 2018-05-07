COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — A new upscale shopping center is in the works for Commerce Township, according to a report.

Called Five & Main, the “modern” shopping center would have everything from retail and food, salons and massage parlors, yoga studios and dog grooming.

A Birmingham developer is eyeing the 42-acres of vacant land along Pontiac Trail Road, between Martin Parkway and a Wal-Mart store. It’s about 20 minutes from Novi’s Twelve Oaks Mall.

Commerce Township last month gave a preliminary approval for its site plan, The Detroit Free Press reported. Development firm Robert B. Aikens & Associates has a commitment to buy up to 55 acres for the project over two development phases from the township’s Downtown Development Authority and says the development will create a downtown for Commerce Township.

