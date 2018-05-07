CBS 62(credit: Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
SELMA, Texas (CBS LOCAL) — A woman walked away from a Texas race track with more than $1 million after Sunday’s Kentucky Derby.

The Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas, posted on Facebook to congratulate their biggest winner: a woman who placed an $18 wager and won $1.2 million.

The Facebook page did not provide further details about the woman’s wager.

The woman’s winnings are pretty close to the amount the winning horse’s team took home. The Kentucky Derby says Justify earned $1,432,000 for the victory.

H/T CBS Pittsburgh

