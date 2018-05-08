CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Florida, sex offenders

A Florida man is accused of trying to set fire to a motel in an attempt to kill sex offenders staying there, authorities said. The 50-year-old man said he wanted to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”

Jorge Porto-Sierra has been charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder, a count of aggravated assault and with criminal mischief, jail records show. Osceola County detectives say Porto-Sierra confessed to deputies he tried to kill sex offenders at the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee, located on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to multiple reports. He revealed his plans after his arrest on March 7.

Porto-Sierra was not able to carry out his threat because deputies arrived to stop him. Two of the four victims are convicted sex offenders, WESH 2 reported. Witnesses told deputies Porto-Sierra screamed: “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and began throwing gasoline on the victims’ front door. Porto-Sierra is accused of breaking a motel window to pour gasoline inside. No injuries from the incident have been reported.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen