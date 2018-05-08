A Florida man is accused of trying to set fire to a motel in an attempt to kill sex offenders staying there, authorities said. The 50-year-old man said he wanted to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.”

Jorge Porto-Sierra has been charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder, a count of aggravated assault and with criminal mischief, jail records show. Osceola County detectives say Porto-Sierra confessed to deputies he tried to kill sex offenders at the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee, located on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to multiple reports. He revealed his plans after his arrest on March 7.

Porto-Sierra was not able to carry out his threat because deputies arrived to stop him. Two of the four victims are convicted sex offenders, WESH 2 reported. Witnesses told deputies Porto-Sierra screamed: “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and began throwing gasoline on the victims’ front door. Porto-Sierra is accused of breaking a motel window to pour gasoline inside. No injuries from the incident have been reported.

Click here to continue.