(CBS Detroit/Patch) – U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best high schools in the country and three Michigan Schools made the grade.

The International Academy of Macomb, located in Clinton Township, was ranked the top magnet school in the nation landing at number seven on the list. That’s according to a U.S News & World Report in its 2018 edition of best high schools.

Magnet high schools are public high schools that typically attract the most talented students in a region using an application process that usually involves test scores and grade-point averages, according to U.S. News. The International Academy of Macomb was officially designated as an International Baccalaureate World School in December 2009 and has approximately 500 students.

Two other Michigan high schools also made the grade including the International Academy in Bloomfield Hills, which is run by Oakland Schools, ranked 30th overall and Washtenaw International High School in Ypsilanti, operated by the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium, ranked 41st.

The 2018 best high school rankings were released on Wednesday and evaluate over 20,500 public high schools. U.S. News identified schools that best serve all students and assessed how prepared students are for college-level work. Schools are also recognized with gold, silver and bronze medals with gold indicating the greatest level of college readiness.

Seven Michigan schools were rated Gold Medal schools, 95 were Silver Medal schools and 52 were Bronze Medal schools.

Click here to continue.