Not in the mood for fancy cocktails and $8 beers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best unfussy spots for drinking and socializing.

1. The Bronx Bar

PHOTO: AL M./YELP

Topping the list is The Bronx Bar, a dimly lit old-school spot with a worn wooden bar, pool tables, jukeboxes and hanging Tiffany-style lights. Located at 4476 Second Ave. in Midtown, it’s the highest rated dive bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp. Metro Times describes The Bronx as “short on frills — no bands, no parking, no Red Bull or exotic martinis — but long on character.” If you stay to eat, several sandwiches are available like the corned beef brisket, grilled bologna and black bean burger.

2. The Old Miami

PHOTO: RODRIGO T./YELP

Next up is Midtown’s The Old Miami, a well-known spot for local music and cheap drinks, situated at 3930 Cass Ave. With four stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp, the bar has proven to be a local favorite with live music on Friday and Saturday nights and a backyard patio scattered with plastic lawn chairs. Established in 1979 as a haven for Vietnam veterans, per Detroit Underground, the bar is still heavily decorated with war memorabilia and mementos; the name Miami is an acronym for “Missing In Action Michigan.”

3. Abick’s Bar

PHOTO: DAVID G./YELP

Abick’s Bar, located at 3500 Gilbert St. in southwest Detroit, is one of Detroit’s oldest bars, the Metro Times reports, with roots dating back to 1907. With green-tinted lighting, a tin ceiling and a neon sign in the window, this classic dive bar isn’t going anywhere, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews. A few years ago, Yahoo! named Abick’s the top dive bar in Michigan based on its long history, affordable drinks and wide selection of bottled beer.

4. Temple Bar

PHOTO: ALLISON F./YELP

Finally, there’s the Temple Bar in Midtown, another much-loved go-to with 4.5 stars out of 39 Yelp reviews, which has seen its profile increase over the past year. With an Army green exterior and decor that hasn’t been updated in decades, the bar at 2906 Cass Ave. serves as a recurring setting in the Comedy Central TV series “Detroiters,” the Free Press reports. Yelp reviewer Milo G. saysthe Temple is, “one of the best hidden bars in Detroit,” with strong drinks, a cheap weekend cover and an inclusive environment.