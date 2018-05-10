(CBS Detroit) How does working along the Detroit River this summer sound? The Department of National Resources reports, that the city has several seasonal job opportunities available at three parks in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

Belle Isle, Milliken State Park, and Harbor are all looking to fill positions. Seasonal jobs are ideal for students who are home from college and for those who enjoy the outdoors.

The positions are full-time and run May through September. Some jobs may include weekends and holidays. Interested applicants must be 18 years old or older (or 17 graduating from high school this year) with a valid driver’s license and they must be able to pass:

• Criminal History Background Check

• Drug and Alcohol Screening

Applications are available at the Belle Isle Park administration office, 2 Inselruhe Ave. in Detroit. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, across from the Belle Isle Aquarium.

For more information, contact Karis Floyd at floydk@michigan.gov or 313-821-9844.